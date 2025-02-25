Trump Issues Chilling WWIII Warning to Europe if Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal Is Not Worked Out after Meeting Macron

President Donald Trump on Monday stressed on the importance of immediately reaching a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, warning that failure to do so could trigger a World War III. "There will be a point where it is not going to stop at those two countries," Trump said on Monday.

"Already there is such involvement from other countries and it could really lead to a very big war, World War III, and we are not gonna let that happen either." He made the chilling remarks as French President Emmanuel Macron became the first European leader to visit the White House on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump's Top Priority

Concerns in Europe that Trump is pressuring them into an agreement backed by Ukraine are likely to grow following his update on the progress of his discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia," he wrote on Truth Social after joining a G7 conference call with Macron.

"Talks are proceeding very well!"

It highlights Trump's willingness to shift focus from the war in Ukraine and negotiate agreements with Moscow, even as European leaders express concerns over his growing ties with Putin.

The gap between the leaders was evident when Trump welcomed Macron at the White House. The French president held Trump's hand firmly for 10 seconds as both leaders subtly vied for dominance while maintaining warm smiles for the cameras.

However, this handshake was a softer version of the intense grip Macron used in 2017, which he later described as a "moment of truth" in their relationship.

Trump Sends Shockwaves Through Europe

Later, in the Oval Office, Macron appeared uncomfortable as Trump mistakenly claimed that European aid to Ukraine was provided as loans. "Europe is willing to step up to be a stronger partner, to do more on defense and security on this continent, as well as to be a reliable partner," said Macron.

Trump said that Putin is willing to allow European peacekeepers.

"He has no problem with it," he said.

Trump has stirred controversy across Europe by criticizing the Ukrainian president and claiming that Ukraine, not Russia, started the war. He also mentioned that Zelensky might travel to Washington this week or next to finalize an agreement granting the U.S. access to mineral resources.

Ahead of his visit, Macron said that he planned to present Trump with reasons why aligning with Moscow would not serve his interests.

While in the Oval Office, he stressed that the U.S. played a crucial role in achieving lasting peace and stated that France was prepared to support Ukraine's security guarantees, even by deploying troops if needed.