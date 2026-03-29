Over 200 People Probed in Singapore Anti-Scam Crackdown Involving S$6.12M Losses

More than 200 individuals are assisting police with investigations following a large-scale anti-scam operation conducted across Singapore earlier this month, as authorities intensify efforts to combat rising fraud cases.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the two-week operation, carried out between March 12 and March 25 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Police Land Divisions, identified 208 suspects aged between 15 and 77. Among them were 142 men and 66 women believed to be involved in a wide network of scam activities, either as perpetrators or as money mules.

Preliminary findings indicate that the group may be linked to over 702 scam cases, with total losses exceeding S$6.12 million. The scams span a wide range of methods, including e-commerce fraud, impersonation of friends and government officials, job and investment scams, as well as rental-related schemes.

Investigations are still ongoing, with the individuals being probed for offences such as cheating, money laundering, and operating unlicensed payment services.

Under Singapore law, those found guilty of cheating can face up to 10 years' imprisonment along with fines. Money laundering offences carry similar jail terms, alongside fines of up to S$500,000. Those convicted of providing payment services without a licence may be fined up to S$125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The authorities have also highlighted tougher penalties introduced at the end of last year. Since December 30, 2025, individuals convicted as scammers or those involved in recruiting members for scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, which may extend up to 24 strokes.

Meanwhile, those who facilitate scams such as money mules who help move illicit funds or provide SIM cards and Singpass credentials may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes, depending on the offence.

The police reiterated that anyone found to be connected to scam activities will be held accountable. In addition to criminal penalties, individuals implicated in such offences may also face restrictions under the Facility Restriction Framework. This includes limitations on banking services and mobile line subscriptions, aimed at preventing further misuse of financial and communication channels.