Misty Roberts: Glamorous Louisiana Mayor Found Guilty of Having Sexual Encounter with Son's 16-Year-Old Friend During Booze-Fueled Pool Party

A disgraced small-town mayor in Louisiana has been found guilty of having a sexual relationship with her son's 16-year-old friend during a booze-fueled pool party, according to reports. The jury in Misty Roberts' trial returned a guilty verdict after deliberating for less than an hour, according to Upper Michigan Source.

Roberts, the 43-year-old former mayor of DeRidder, was found guilty of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to multiple reports. The conviction followed testimony from the teenage boy involved, who told jurors that he was drunk when the sexual acts took place at a party in 2024. The jury ultimately sided with the prosecution.

Guilty of Having Sex with Minor

As a result of the verdict, Roberts will be required to register as a sex offender. Her sentencing hearing is set for April 17. Under Louisiana law, a conviction for carnal knowledge of a juvenile carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, while indecent behavior with a juvenile can result in a sentence of up to seven years.

Jurors were shown earlier testimony from multiple witnesses who described what they saw that night. This included an interview in which Roberts's son told investigators he saw his mother with his friend through a crack in a window.

Her daughter also took the stand, telling the court she saw Roberts and the 16-year-old "on top of each other."

The former mayor's close friend and ex–sister-in-law, Jill Weaver, testified that after the alcohol-fueled pool party, Roberts's teenage son was hysterical, screaming that his mother had "effed" his "best friend."

Weaver said she was asked to step in and help calm the situation as it spiraled into chaos.

No Shame at All

In the aftermath, the victim's mother reached out to Roberts via text, expressing concern about a possible pregnancy. According to messages presented to the jury, Roberts responded by assuring her that she was on birth control.

People close to Roberts testified that in the aftermath of the incident, friends urged her to take a morning-after pill.

Roberts reportedly also ordered morning contraceptives on DoorDash.

The local DoorDash driver also told the court that he delivered emergency Plan B contraception to Roberts's home in 2024, an account prosecutors suggested could be tied to the alleged encounter.

Roberts resigned as mayor of DeRidder, a community of about 9,800 residents, just days before she was arrested later that year.