Singapore: Elderly Pedestrian, 74, Dies After Ang Mo Kio Accident; Driver Arrested for Careless Driving

A 74-year-old woman has died following a road accident in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday evening, March 28, prompting the arrest of a 33-year-old male driver for alleged careless driving causing death.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7.05 pm. The accident took place along Ang Mo Kio Street 31, in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

According to authorities, the elderly woman was found unconscious at the scene. She was attended to by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) before being rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. However, despite medical efforts, she later succumbed to her injuries.

The police confirmed that the driver involved has been arrested, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently ongoing.

Images circulating on social media following the incident showed an ambulance at the scene, with a person lying motionless on the road, underscoring the severity of the collision.