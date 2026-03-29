Singapore: 56-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies Following Car Crash in Yishun; Driver Arrested

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Yishun on March 26. According to reports, the car driver was later arrested on multiple offences, including dangerous driving and suspected drug use.

The police said they were informed about the accident at about 2.20 am at the junction of Yishun Avenue 7 and Sembawang Road. The incident involved a car and a motorcycle, both of which sustained visible damage in the crash.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene and conveyed both the motorcyclist and the 31-year-old car driver to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Both men were reported to be conscious at the time of conveyance. However, the motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt and for driving under the influence of drugs, according to police. During investigations, officers also seized a vaporiser and a pod from the driver.

The authorities added that the case involving the vaporiser has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further action. The use and possession of such devices remain illegal in Singapore.

A video circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the crash, showing a motorcycle lying on its side and a car with significant damage to its bonnet and bumper, highlighting the severity of the collision.

The police investigations into the circumstances leading up to the accident are still ongoing.