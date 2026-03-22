Robert Mueller: Trump Makes Scathing Attack on Ex-FBI Director Moments after His Death, Saying, 'I am Glad He's Dead"

President Donald Trump celebrated the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller, who died at age 8,1 by saying that he was "glad he's dead," just minutes after the announcement. Mueller died under mysterious circumstances on Friday night, his family told Michael Schmidt of The New York Times.

"With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected," they said in a statement. There have been no further details shared about the circumstances of his death. On Saturday, Trump, celebrating his death, wrote on Truth Social, "Good, I'm glad he's dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!"

In Bad Taste

Trump's hostility toward Mueller dates back to when Mueller led the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election — a race Trump ultimately won. Throughout the investigation, Trump repeatedly dismissed it as a "witch hunt" and often attacked Mueller personally.

The former FBI director spent nearly two years investigating the matter, ultimately concluding that Russia had interfered in the election with the aim of helping Trump.

While Mueller's team did not bring any charges against Trump related to collusion, the report also made it clear that he was not fully cleared either.

At the time, Trump didn't hold back in his criticism of the findings, calling the report "total bulls**t."

News of Mueller's death follows earlier disclosures about his health. In September, his family told The New York Times that he had been living with Parkinson's Disease. The condition had already begun to take a toll, affecting his ability to participate in public matters.

That became clear when the House Oversight Committee sought his testimony regarding the government's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. However, his family explained that he was not in a condition to appear.

In a statement released at the time, they shared: "Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the summer of 2021. He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected."

In recent years, Mueller had been living in a memory care facility, as his health continued to decline. He had also been scheduled last year to meet with House Oversight Committee investigators to discuss the FBI's work related to Jeffrey Epstein.

A Different Kind of Star

The committee was seeking information on what Mueller might have known about Jeffrey Epstein, particularly from his time leading the FBI during Epstein's 2005 prostitution case in Florida — an investigation that eventually drew federal involvement.

Mueller served as the FBI's sixth director from 2001 to 2013, making him the agency's second-longest-serving leader after J. Edgar Hoover. During his tenure, he played a key role in reshaping the bureau, turning it into a force more focused on counterterrorism in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

He had only just stepped into the role — nominated by President George W. Bush — when 9/11 happened, an event that dramatically changed the FBI's priorities. Almost overnight, the focus shifted from solving traditional crimes to preventing acts of terrorism, setting an incredibly high bar where even stopping most threats wasn't considered enough.

Over the next 12 years, Mueller worked to modernize the agency and adapt it to the evolving challenges of the 21st century, serving under presidents from both parties.

Although his original 10-year term ended, he agreed to stay on after President Barack Obama asked him to continue. In a rare move, Congress approved a two-year extension, reflecting strong confidence in his leadership. Mueller eventually resigned in 2013.

Mueller was born in New York City and grew up in an affluent suburb near Philadelphia, where he spent much of his early life. He went on to study at Princeton University, earning his bachelor's degree, before completing a master's in international relations at New York University.

Later, Mueller chose to serve his country by joining the Marines. He spent three years as an officer during the Vietnam War, where he led a rifle platoon in combat. His service earned him several honors, including a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and two Navy Commendation Medals.

Once his military service ended, he returned to academics and obtained a law degree from the University of Virginia.

Mueller then began building his legal career as a federal prosecutor, a role he deeply valued. From 1976 to 1988, he steadily climbed the ranks in U.S. attorneys' offices in San Francisco and Boston, gaining a reputation for his dedication to handling criminal cases.

He later took on a major leadership role as head of the Justice Department's criminal division in Washington, where he oversaw several high-profile prosecutions.