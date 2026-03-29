More Than 240 E-Vaporisers Seized at Singapore Checkpoints in Four-Day Crackdown

Singapore's immigration authorities have intercepted dozens of travellers carrying e-vaporisers, seizing more than 240 devices and related components during an intensified four-day enforcement operation this week.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook update on Sunday, March 29, that 42 travellers were detected between March 24 and March 27 for possessing e-vaporisers.

The figure includes people who were caught with the items as well as those who voluntarily disposed of them at checkpoints.

The operation included heightened checks across Singapore's air, land and sea entry points as authorities stepped up efforts to curb attempts to smuggle vaping devices into the country.

According to ICA, about 52% of the cases involved short-term visitors, while the remaining 48% were Singapore residents, including citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

Reinforcing Singapore's strict stance on vaping, ICA emphasised that the use, possession and purchase of e-vaporisers remain illegal in the country. Travellers, including foreigners entering or residing in Singapore, are required to comply fully with local laws.

The authorities warned that those found with vaping devices face increased penalties. Repeat offenders who are short-term visitors may be barred from re-entering Singapore.

Meanwhile, foreigners holding long-term passes such as Employment Passes, S Passes, work permits, Student's Passes and Dependent's Passes risk having their passes revoked upon a third offence, along with deportation and a ban from future entry.

ICA added that designated disposal bins for e-vaporisers are available for travellers arriving at or transiting through Changi Airport.

The enforcement drive highlights Singapore's continued zero-tolerance approach towards vaping, with authorities maintaining strict vigilance at its borders.