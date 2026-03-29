A mysterious UFO event recently happened in the skies of New York City, and it has made many people believe that alien existence on earth could be real. The eyewitness who saw the incident captured the visuals on his smartphone, and it shows a fleet of three unknown flying objects chasing each other in the night skies.

The video, shot in the state of Queens, shows three bright lights stumbling about in a triangular shape and then flying in the darkness. The clip initially appeared on Reddit but soon became viral on numerous platforms, attracting a lot of attention and speculation.

The eyewitness who saw the event claimed that lights were not produced by commercial airlines or military planes. "I came out of my house in Corona, Queens, and looked up to what I thought was a shooting star, but then [two] more joined it," Charlie Correa captioned the 18-second Reddit clip. "They looked to be chasing each other around before [I] recorded this."

Visuals show the orbs traveling in erratic unison, though in a triangular formation. "I have a drone, and it either emits a green or red blinking light or no lights when recording," Correa explained beneath the vid, time-stamping it on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. "Government drones? UFOs."

Coming to the video, shot in the state of Queens, three bright lights stumbling about in a triangular shape and then flying in the darkness were seen. The clip initially appeared on Reddit showed lights floated around and then increased their speed suddenly in a synchronized movement which seemed to be out of character with the normal flight behavior of aircraft.

The nature of the movement has attracted specific attention. Viewers shared remarks that the objects had no flickering aviation lights, no audible engine sounds and seemed to turn around at an unexpected turn. The video clips that circulated on the internet also indicate that the lights moved contrary to wind patterns and performed sharp turns contributing to the mystery.

The video has since elicited a heated controversy in the social media. On Reddit and X, users have posted comparable sightings and tried to draw a conclusion about the images with theories of drone formations to unidentified aerial phenomena. "They are not planes... movement is too good. Drone race formation, looks like. Everywhere now these orb videos are being heard," wrote one Reddit user.

In other states as well as New York other sightings have been reported in recent months. Some social media users have reported glowing balls, which were observed flying over New Jersey and other areas in the East Coast implying that there might be a repetitive pattern of air activities.

The increased number of these reports is what has led to an impression that more and more unexplained sightings are being witnessed though the experts have ruled them out and cautioned against hasty conclusions. The aviation analysts have proposed that most of these cases are perhaps due to drones, atmospheric conditions or optical illusion of camera angles.

What Alien Hunter Scott Waring Says?

The Queens event was followed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring, who claimed that two hidden UFOs were found in the jungle of Brazil.

"There are two hidden UFOs in the jungle of Brazil. One round and one triangle shaped. The round UFO has a very mechanical look to it with its arms and dark long windows between each arm. The triangle UFO is also unique in that it has a wing structure and tail wings," he wrote in a lengthy explanation.

Focusing on Brazil landings, he wrote: "Now many UFO reports and videos have been coming out of Brazil this last twelve months and each one back this up...that UFOs land in the jungle forest in locations inaccessible to humans. These are rare catches, and I used google earth history to see they were not there a year before."

He insists that two UFOs which looked like they are landed, not crashed. "Two intact...alien craft...just sitting there...so the people on board could exit, explore and research the existing plants, animals, etc.," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily. In his video on YouTube, he explained the phenomenon in detail:

Representatives for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that usually documents Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) sightings whenever a pilot reports one said: "If supporting information such as radar data corroborates the report, the FAA shares it with the UAP Task Force."

While they declined to comment specifically on the Reddit footage, the spokesperson told the local media, "Multiple U.S. government agencies have individual programs or processes to study and document UAP. However, the agencies also work collaboratively on the topic... The Department of War All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office serves as the centralized clearing house for UAP reporting impacting national security or safety."

Nonetheless, the convergence of synchronized movement, silent flight as well as the rising number of such videos has ensured the continuation of curiosity amongst the population. The Queens sighting, which was enhanced by social media sharing online, is indicative of how fast such occurrences can shift in the local observation to a worldwide discussion.