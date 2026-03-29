Singapore: 9 People Fall Sick on Disney Adventure Cruise; SFA Investigating Possible Gastroenteritis Cases

A total of nine people reported symptoms of gastroenteritis after travelling aboard the Disney Adventure cruise ship earlier this month, prompting an investigation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 28, SFA said that the cases involved eight passengers and one crew member who had been on board the vessel between March 16 and March 19. The affected individuals developed symptoms consistent with gastroenteritis and sought medical attention between March 19 and March 20.

However, none of the nine required hospitalisation, and all have since recovered. As of March 27, no additional cases have been reported, according to the agency.

Gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as stomach flu, is an inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It can be caused by bacteria such as salmonella or viruses like norovirus. The condition is typically spread through contaminated food or water, poor hygiene practices, or close contact with infected individuals.

SFA added that the investigations are still ongoing to determine the source and cause of the infections, including whether food handling or environmental hygiene may have played a role.

The Disney Adventure, which embarked on its maiden voyage on March 10, is the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and can accommodate up to 6,700 passengers. Featuring 20 decks and seven themed areas, the cruise operates as a "cruise to nowhere," meaning it does not include any scheduled port stops.

While the number of cases appears limited, the incident has raised concerns about health and hygiene practices on large cruise ships, where close quarters can facilitate the spread of infections.

The authorities are expected to provide further updates as investigations continue.