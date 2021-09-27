Who Killed Washington School Bus Driver in Front of Horrified Kids? Attacker's Identity, Motive Remains Hidden

The identity of the suspect who fatally stabbed a school bus driver in front of horrified elementary school students remains undisclosed by the authorities. The suspect, who was present at the scene of crime when the police arrived, was taken into custody.

The bus driver, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital where he was transported by the authorities.

Attacker Entered the Bus Along with Students

According to the police, the suspect entered the bus around 3 p.m when the students of Longfellow Elementary School, Pasco were boarding the school bus.

Fox News reported that Capt. Bill Parramore stated that after the officers arrived at the crime scene, they found the suspect still inside the bus. "The suspect was later taken into custody without any incident," Parramore said.

The official also revealed that though there were children present in the school bus when the fatal attack took place, none of them were injured. "Students on the bus, as well as students who were outside the school at the time for dismissal, were brought back inside and parents were called to pick up their children," he said.

"The Pasco Police Department will work in close partnership with the Pasco School District through this investigation. The Pasco School District sends school district counselors to Longfellow and the transportation office to support students and staff," Parramore said during the press conference.

Why is Identity of the Attacker Not Revealed?

While the police did not reveal the identity of the victim and the attacker or the motive behind the fatal assault, it said the next information will be made available on Monday.

Meanwhile, stating that the counsellors will be available for the students and staff who witnessed the horrible act, Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney issued a statement. "We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own. Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy," Whitney said.

"Counselors will be available over the weekend and next week to provide support for students and staff. Events like these can trigger strong and unexpected emotional reactions," the statement continued. "Please don't hesitate to reach out to your student's school counselor or principal if you or your child need support. We are deeply saddened by the events of today. As our community processes these events, please keep a watchful eye on each other and reach out if you need us"