Singapore: 2 People Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out in Bukit Batok HDB Flat

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Bukit Batok on Thursday morning, March 12, prompting dozens of residents to evacuate the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the incident at Block 465A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at about 8.20 am. The blaze had erupted in the living room of a second-floor unit.

Emergency responders quickly moved in to put out the fire and ensure the safety of residents in the block. According to SCDF, one person from the affected unit was taken to Singapore General Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

Another individual, who was not from the unit where the fire started, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after experiencing chest discomfort.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lee Hong Chuang, Member of Parliament for the Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC who oversees the Hong Kah North ward, said that around 60 residents had evacuated from the block before SCDF officers arrived.

Photos circulating online showed thick white smoke billowing out from an open window of the unit, while the walls of the flat and parts of the corridor appeared heavily charred.

Lee said most residents were able to return to their homes after the situation was brought under control, although a few were still waiting for final clearance before re-entering their units.

He added that residents affected by the incident had been provided with temporary accommodation and meals. Assistance will also be given to help them clear debris and carry out repairs, including fixing electrical wiring, repainting damaged areas and replacing essential household items such as mattresses and basic utensils.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Recent statistics released by SCDF in February indicate a rise in residential fires. The number increased by 8.6%, from 968 cases in 2024 to 1,051 cases in 2025. Authorities noted that unattended cooking and electrical faults remain the two most common causes of home fires.