California Woman Charged with Murder of Infant Accused of Killing Another Child She Gave Birth to 11 Years Ago

A 30-year-old Ventura County woman charged with murder in connection with the death of her 1-day-old infant last month is facing a second murder charge in the death of a child she gave birth to 11 years ago, prosecutors announced.

The Feb. 8 incident, according to officials with the Oxnard Police Department, occurred just after 11 a.m. when police dispatchers received a 911 call about complications with the birth of a child inside a homeless encampment along the 2400 block of West Vineyard Avenue.

"Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene and the infant. As they went to aid to the infant, they quickly determined the infant showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter," police said.

Marisol Flores, an Oxnard resident, remained at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. "Fire and EMS personnel took note of a suspicious injury to the infant and shared their findings with the police personnel on scene," investigators added. The Ventura County District Attorney's Office later that the 1-day-old "showed visible signs of blunt force trauma.

During the investigation, prosecutors reexamined the Nov. 2015 death of Flores' 25-day-old baby, as pointed out by KTLA. "New evidence was uncovered that led investigating deputies to believe Flores had killed that infant as well," the DA's office said in news release.

The 30-year-old now faces two counts of murder and two counts of assault on a child causing death, along with multiple special allegations, including use of a deadly weapon and that the victims were vulnerable.

"Prosecutors have also alleged in the amended complaint the special circumstance that Flores committed more than one murder, which makes her eligible for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted," the DA's office said.

All criminal proceedings have been suspended until a March 26 hearing on whether Flores' has the mental capacity to stand trial.