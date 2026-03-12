Orange County Man Dies After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake While Mountain Biking

An Orange County man has died after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while mountain biking in Irvine.

Julian Hernandez, 25, of Costa Mesa, was biking at Quail Hill Trailhead on Feb. 1 around 11 a.m. when he was bitten, according to KTLA. After the bite, Hernandez hopped on his bike and tried to get medical care but was overcome by the reptile's venom.

Authorities responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital where he slipped into a coma and remained in an intensive care unit. On March 4, his family confirmed that he passed away.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), deaths from venomous snake bites are rare. Despite there being a reported 7,000 to 8,000 people bitten a year in the U.S., only around five people die.

Rattlesnakes can commonly be found sunning near boulders, logs or open areas. They're typically seen in deserts, mountains, prairies and beaches. Antivenom is needed quickly to neutralize toxins in a victim's bloodstream after they are bitten by dangerous snakes.

The venom of a Rattlesnake is highly potent and primarily hemotoxic, meaning it attacks blood and tissue. The venom can rapidly destroy blood cells, damage blood vessels, and begin breaking down surrounding tissue, causing severe pain, swelling, and internal bleeding.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Hernandez's family to help cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser amassed more than $15,300 in donations as of print.