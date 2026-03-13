Person Who Rammed Car into Detroit Synagogue and Preschool and Opened Fire Shot Dead by Cops as Large Cache of Explosives Is Found in His Vehicle

The person who intentionally rammed a vehicle into the entrance of a school at a Jewish synagogue in Michigan has died after a massive police response, during which gunfire was reportedly heard. Police confirmed that the shooter is dead and that no one else was injured in the incident. However, the suspect's identity hasn't been revealed.

Police rushed to a Jewish synagogue in Michigan on Thursday after reports of an "active shooter" emerged, when a vehicle was believed to have deliberately crashed into the building. The crash also triggered a fire, prompting a large emergency response at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield shortly before 1 p.m., law enforcement officials said.

Suspect's Identity Unclear

Emergency responders found a large cache of explosives in the back of the vehicle, a law enforcement source told CNN. Earlier, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed that synagogue security exchanged gunfire with at least one person.

Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the shooter and what may have motivated the attack, a source told the Associated Press. The source said that the investigation is still in its early stages.

Meanwhile, officials said all teachers and children at the synagogue's early childhood center are safe and accounted for. After receiving clearance from police, about a dozen parents rushed into the building to retrieve their children.

Authorities are also looking into the possibility that more than one attacker may have been involved.

"It's a work in progress, so that's why we're sheltering in place until we figure it out. It's a big facility with a lot of land around it," he said.

Images obtained by WDIV showed a heavy police presence at the scene, with smoke seen coming from the building's windows and a vent on the roof.

Dozens of police vehicles from nearby departments, along with a SWAT team and a bomb squad, rushed to the location to respond to the incident.

Parents and Students Still in Shock

The synagogue is a Reform Jewish house of worship that also has a preschool connected to it. It is one of the largest congregations in the country and was open when the incident occurred. A woman identified as Lisa told WDIV that the preschool was operating at the time.

She told the outlet: "I'm scared to death for my friends, I've never seen anything like this. My first thought was the children.

"Parents are grandparents are coming and they're scared to death for their children. This is senseless, this is not okay."

As she spoke, several adults standing near the police line could be seen hugging each other and crying.

West Bloomfield School District said: "We have been alerted by the West Bloomfield Police Department of a police situation in the community."

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said: "We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding.

"Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time."