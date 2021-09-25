'Missing' Gospel Singer Kelly Price Returns to Her Family; Netizens Suspect Foul Play

Following the reports about safe return of singer Kelly Price after she was reported 'missing' post her hospital release, fans are demanding proof about the same. The 48-year-old singer was listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday, according to Cobb County police officials.

In a video posted on social media pages, Price had revealed on 29 July that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Price Recovering at an Undisclosed Location?

The Sun reported that the alert about Price's disappearance was sounded after she left the hospital "without her family's knowledge." The authorities also claimed that they found no evidence of foul play.

Soon after the reports of the Gospel singer going missing emerged, her lawyer Monica Ewing denied the same claiming that she is safe. "Kelly had a very dangerous and difficult attack of covid-19. She went to rest after being discharged from the hospital. She wants everyone to know that she is not in danger. She is safe and focused on her recovery," said Ewing.

Later, the same was also confirmed by the singer's daughter, Jonia Rolle, who revealed that she was fine. Cobb County officials told the outlet that the singer has returned to her family. "She is with family but the investigation remains ongoing so I cannot provide further details at this time," an official revealed.

Fans Demand Proof of Price's Safe Return

Despite the officials claiming that the singer has returned to her home and is currently with her family, the internet users refused to believe and demanded a proof.

"Her attorney confirmed Kelly Price is okay but why I still feel like I need to hear from Kelly Price herself that she's okay. She need to post a quick video, go live or something," tweeted a user.

"I truly do hope Kelly Price is okay, health-wise and that she's in a safe relationship and not being mishandled or abused in any way. That story and the follow up are very suspicious though," wrote another.

"They found Kelly Price fr fr or they're just reporting her found? Cause until somebody actually lays eyes on her or she appears on a screen I don't believe it?" read another tweet.