Singapore Police Probe 2 Suspected Arson Fires in Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate that Appear to be Deliberate

Singapore police are investigating two separate fires that broke out in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate over two consecutive days after preliminary findings suggested the incidents may have been deliberately started.

In a statement on Thursday, March 12, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that no injuries were reported in either incident, which occurred on March 10 and March 11. However, early investigations indicate that both fires appear to have been intentionally set.

The first incident took place on Tuesday morning, March 10, at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive. SCDF said that the firefighters were informed about the fire at about 6.45 am and arrived to find a fire involving tins of paint within the premises. The flames were brought under control using two water jets.

A day later, another fire was reported at about 7.40 am at 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1. According to SCDF, the blaze involved wooden materials located on the first floor of a building. Firefighters again used two water jets to extinguish the fire.

Authorities said investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

In response to the fires, JTC Corporation, which oversees the planning and development of the Sungei Kadut area, said that it is working closely with SCDF and the police as investigations continue. The agency also noted that additional security measures are being put in place in the estate.

JTC added that the area is undergoing a long-term transformation into the Sungei Kadut Eco-District. As part of the redevelopment, the agency has been gradually recovering sites when leases expire and carrying out demolition works in stages.

Companies still operating in the industrial estate have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.