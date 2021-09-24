PETA 'Sexually Assaults' Fruits in New Ad on How to Increase Libido and Improve Sex Life

People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was mocked on social media after it 'sexualized' fruits to promote vegan lifestyle among men. The organization insisted that being vegan will increase libido and improve a person's sex life.

In the past too, PETA has often come up graphic advertisements to create awareness against animal cruelty and promote vegan lifestyle.

PETA Highlights Importance of Fruits to Boost Libido

The controversial 30-second clip was posted by the organization on September 22 and since then it has been viewed over 1.8 million times on Twitter alone. "Can't put your finger on what's not working in the bedroom?" the post was captioned.

The organization used fruits, split in half, to represent the female genitals. The clip begins with a set of two fingers massaging a kiwi, cut in half. "Want to spice things up in the bedroom?" the opening line reads.

It then moves on to show chilli peppers, orange, strawberry, avocado, grapefruit, and melon. In the entire clip, the fingers are used to massage, poke and rub the fruits.

"Chilli peppers will have you hot and heavy in no time, and a squirt of OJ can increase blood flow to important organs. Get a load of Zinc to increase your libido, Avocados will give you the stamina to keep going for hours. Go vegan-your partner will thank you," read the captions in the clip. In the end a woman is seen licking off juices flowing from hand.

In a video released in 2019, PETA shows men of different age bracket and background proudly showing off their 'genitalia', which is made up of a different phallic-shaped vegetables and fruits. "Traditional" masculinity is DEAD. The secret to male sexual stamina is veggies," it had captioned the video.

Social Media Mocks PETA

The recent video invited a lot of brickbats for the organization, which often remains in spotlight due to its controversial campaigns.

"So you're gonna convince us to go vegan by sexually assaulting innocent fruits?" tweeted a user as another added, "PETA really hired someone to do THAT with fruits."

"People donating to PETA must be wondering why their money is being used to finger fruits," added another.

"Is there someone who can charge peta for assaulting fruits," read a tweet.

"If you hate your life.. Think of @peta employees who have to perform, shoot, share & be part of those idiotic ads about fruits.. to earn themselves some bread !!" suggested a use.