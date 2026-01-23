Who Is Bridget Robb? Nevada Judge Who Served on Supreme Court Task Force Retires Days after Being Accused of Stalking Younger Female Attorney

A judge in Nevada suddenly announced her retirement just days after a court issued a protective order to a lawyer she allegedly had been stalking for over a year. Washoe County Judge Bridget Robb, 63, reportedly repeatedly stalked gaming and administrative law attorney Kelci Binau, showing up at multiple homes, workplaces, and several other locations around Reno, according to court records obtained by News 4.

The filings detail dozens of unsettling encounters and suggest there may have been hundreds of stalking incidents dating back to May 2024, leading up to a temporary protective order that was granted last week. The temporary protective order against Robb was issued on Jan. 16.

Dirty Mind

While issuing the order, Chief District Judge Egan Walker said he immediately pulled her from all cases and committee roles and opened an internal investigation, according to the outlet. Robb then announced her retirement at the last minute on Thursday.

"After careful consideration, I have made the decision to retire from my position as a judge. At this time, I believe stepping away from my judicial role and the election is in the best interest of the court, my family, and the community. I ask for respect and understanding for all involved during this transition," she said in a statement obtained by The Nevada Independent.

Robb had been seeking re-election to her Department 13 family court seat, but on Jan. 5 she switched course and filed to run against District Judge Kathleen Sigurdson for the Department 10 seat, the outlet reported.

Shocking Findings

Reno police began investigating the judge in late 2025 and even set up surveillance near a fitness studio that Binau regularly visited. According to court documents obtained by News 4, detectives spotted Robb lingering around the shopping center while Binau was inside the gym working out.

On Jan. 7, officers pulled Robb over after noticing her repeatedly driving through the area. Detectives followed her back to her home and interviewed her there. Binau later alleged that during the conversation, Robb admitted to the stalking, the documents state.

Robb, however, denied any wrongdoing. She told investigators she was simply "collecting information" during her routine drives and said her behavior stemmed from coping mechanisms related to a past personal relationship, according to the filings.

Sources told the outlet that several Ring camera videos were submitted as evidence in the request for a protective order, though they did not reveal exactly what the footage showed.

Court documents reviewed by the outlet described an ongoing pattern of alleged misconduct, but stopped short of laying out every specific accusation made against Robb.