Several Hot Spots Detected in Johor Raise Possibility of Haze Drifting into Singapore

A number of hot spots detected in Johor on Tuesday, March 10, have raised concerns that smoke haze could drift into Singapore over the coming days, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a Facebook update on Tuesday, NEA said that prevailing north-easterly winds combined with expected dry weather could carry smoke from nearby fires towards Singapore. The agency explained that hot spots are areas of elevated heat detected by satellites and may indicate fires occurring on the ground.

Despite the concern, air quality in Singapore remained within the moderate range as of Tuesday night. NEA said that at 9 pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings were between 52 and 59.

Some residents, however, reported noticing a burning smell in various parts of the island that evening. Several people took to social media to share their observations.

In a post on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook page, user Terrence Yew asked others if they could detect a similar smell.

"Just curious. Is there a burning smell now? Cause it smelt like haze is back again," he wrote.

People responding to the post said that they also experienced a similar odour in neighbourhoods including Yishun, Clementi, Woodlands, Tampines, Sengkang and Bukit Merah.

Such burning smells and hazy conditions have appeared intermittently in recent months, often linked to vegetation or peat fires in nearby regions.

In late January, parts of Singapore experienced hazy conditions and a noticeable burning smell caused by vegetation fires in Johor, Malaysia. At that time, NEA reported that PM2.5 levels were slightly elevated, although overall air quality largely remained within the normal range.

Earlier updates from NEA also pointed to nearby peatland and vegetation fires as possible sources of the burning smell detected across Singapore in recent weeks. These fires can release a mixture of gases which, even at low concentrations, can produce a noticeable smoky odour.

Experts say that the severity of haze in Singapore depends largely on the scale of regional fires and wind patterns. Urban climatology professor Matthias Roth from the National University of Singapore has previously noted that more severe haze episodes are unlikely unless there is a significant increase in intense fires coupled with persistent winds blowing directly towards Singapore.

NEA said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if conditions change. Members of the public can check the myENV app for real-time information on air quality and weather conditions.