Singapore: 10 People Rushed to Hospital After Lorry Collides with Trailer on KJE During Evening Peak Hour

Ten people were rushed to hospital after a lorry collided with a trailer along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) during the evening rush hour on Tuesday, March 10.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about the accident at around 6 pm. The collision occurred on the KJE heading towards Tuas, before the exit for Choa Chu Kang Drive.

According to SCDF, seven of the injured were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while three others were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. All 10 individuals were conscious when they were taken to hospital.

The police said that those involved included nine passengers travelling in the back of the lorry, aged between 30 and 48, as well as the 39-year-old driver.

Footage of the incident circulating on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows the lorry moving along the outermost lane of the expressway with several people seated at the rear of the vehicle. In the video, a trailer ahead of the lorry appears to slow down before coming to a stop.

However, moments later, the lorry crashes into the back of the trailer. The impact causes the rear of the lorry to tilt upward, and several passengers in the back are seen jolting forward.

The police investigations into the accident are still ongoing.