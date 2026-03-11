General Who Knew Too Much About UFOs Has Vanished, Nobody Knows Why

On the morning of February 27th, retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland, 68, stepped out of his Albuquerque home and walked into the Sandia foothills. He left his phone behind. He left his watch behind. He left no note, told nobody where he was going, and has not been seen since.

What would ordinarily be a missing persons case handled by county sheriffs has pulled in the FBI, triggered a Silver Alert, sent search teams with drones, dogs, and helicopters combing more than 600 homes across the surrounding neighborhood that set off alarm bells in a corner of Washington that rarely admits to having alarm bells.

The reason is what McCasland knew.

The Most Classified Address in American History

During his 34-year Air Force career, McCasland commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, the same facility that, according to documents surfacing in WikiLeaks' 2016 dump of John Podesta's emails, received wreckage transported from the Roswell, New Mexico crash site in the summer of 1947. The lab managed a combined $4.4 billion annual research portfolio across 10,800 personnel. Its official biography says nothing about Roswell. It never has.

In those leaked emails, Blink-182 guitarist and UFO disclosure campaigner Tom DeLonge described McCasland by name, called him privately informed despite his public scepticism, and said he had been working with the general directly on his disclosure initiative, the project that later became To The Stars Academy and ultimately pushed the Navy's classified UAP footage into public view.

McCasland confirmed none of it. He denied none of it either.

'A Grave National Security Crisis'

The disappearance comes precisely one week after Donald Trump publicly directed the Pentagon to begin releasing classified UFO files, a directive McCasland, by Coulthart's account, had quietly supported. For NewsNation investigative journalist Ross Coulthart, that timing is not coincidental.

"The timing is screechingly relevant," Coulthart said on his Reality Check podcast. "The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head."

The FBI's own statement was notably careful, confirming involvement while insisting the sheriff's office leads, citing only "tools, tactics, or techniques" that federal investigators might contribute. Standard procedure, they said. Critics noted it is not standard procedure to deploy federal resources for a Silver Alert.

What Nobody Is Ruling Out

Netizens and UAP researchers have flooded X, Reddit, and Telegram with theories ranging from voluntary disappearance to forced extraction to state-sponsored silencing. The hashtag #GeneralMcCasland trended within 48 hours. None of the theories have evidence but all of them have audiences.

McCasland is 5'11", approximately 160 pounds, blue eyes, white hair. Tips to Bernalillo County Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit: 505-468-7070. He walked out eleven days ago. The man who may know more about the UFO research is not there. And as the clock runs on Trump's disclosure promise, the question of whether General McCasland will ever be in a position to confirm, or deny?