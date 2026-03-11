Chinese National, 38, Charged for Allegedly Offering S$100 Bribe to ICA Officer at Singapore's Changi Airport

A 38-year-old woman from China was charged in Singapore court for allegedly attempting to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Changi Airport late last year.

Kong Zhenni appeared in court on Tuesday, March 10, where she was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The alleged incident took place on December 26 at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Kong is accused of offering S$100 to an ICA inspector in an attempt to gain entry into Singapore. The officer rejected the offer and reported the matter, after which the case was referred to anti-graft investigators.

CPIB said in a press release on Tuesday, March 10, that Singapore maintains a strict zero-tolerance stance towards corruption. The bureau emphasised that any attempt to influence public officers through bribery is treated seriously under the law.

Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, individuals convicted of corruption-related offences can face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The agency also encouraged members of the public to report suspected corruption. For the unversed, complaints can be submitted through its website, by emailing report@cpib.gov.sg, calling 1800-376-0000, or by writing to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047.

CPIB further added that reports should include key details whenever possible, such as where and when the alleged act occurred, how it happened, who was involved, and what form the bribe or favour took. The bureau assured that it investigates all corruption-related complaints, including anonymous reports.