Singapore: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling from Height at Sembawang HDB Block

A 60-year-old woman died after falling from height at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Sembawang on Tuesday evening, March 10.

According to reports, the incident took place at about 5 pm at Block 364A Sembawang Crescent. Emergency services were alerted and the woman was found unconscious before being taken to hospital.

The police later confirmed that the case involved a fall from height. The woman was conveyed to hospital in an unconscious state but subsequently she succumbed to her injuries.

AsiaOne reported that the woman had reportedly been arguing with a man shortly before the incident. The pair were believed to be in a relationship.

The authorities have classified the case as an unnatural death. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.