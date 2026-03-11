Singapore: Car Catches Fire at Ang Mo Kio Junction Disrupting Bus Services; No Injuries Reported

A car caught fire at a busy junction in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday, March 10, causing temporary disruptions to several bus services in the area. However, no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the incident at about 2.10 pm. The fire occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

The firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze using a water jet. Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The incident also affected public transport routes in the vicinity. In a Facebook update posted at around 2.45 pm, Tower Transit announced that bus service 853 heading towards Yishun Interchange would be diverted due to the situation. The operator said three bus stops along the route would be skipped during the diversion.

SBS Transit later issued updates on X at approximately 3 pm and 4 pm, stating that several of its bus services were also affected. Services 22, 24, 144, 145, 159 and 851e were diverted from Ang Mo Kio Avenues 1, 3 and 8. As a result, eight bus stops were temporarily skipped.

According to SCDF statistics, there were 226 vehicle fires recorded in 2025, down from 257 cases in 2024.

However, fires involving electric vehicles (EVs) showed a slight increase. SCDF reported four EV fires in 2025, compared with just one case in the previous year. Three of the four incidents were linked to electrical faults in the vehicle battery, according to the agency's annual statistics report released earlier in 2026.

Data from the Land Transport Authority indicates that as of December 31, 2025, Singapore had 50,025 registered EVs, including cars, taxis and motorcycles.