Animal shelters in Dubai report surge in abandoned pets.

Residents leaving region amid Middle East tensions cited as cause.

Shelters struggle with rising intake of dogs and cats.

Welfare groups urge fostering and adoption to manage influx.

Animal welfare groups in Dubai say they are facing a surge in abandoned pets as residents rush to leave the region amid escalating tensions and missile threats across parts of the Middle East.

Rescue organisations report that dogs, cats and other domestic animals are increasingly being left behind as families make hurried plans to evacuate. Shelters across the city say they are struggling to cope with a sudden rise in animals needing care.

The growing problem has become particularly visible for groups such as K9 Friends, which say they have received a wave of requests from owners seeking to surrender pets or urgently rehome them before leaving the country.

Animal welfare volunteers say many residents appear unprepared for the logistical and regulatory hurdles involved in relocating animals internationally, leading some to abandon their pets instead.

Shelters Struggle With Rising Numbers

Rescue organisations report that many pet owners are struggling with the complex paperwork, quarantine requirements and transportation costs required to move animals across borders.

Animal welfare experts say boarding facilities remain a practical option for those leaving the country temporarily. Several commercial pet boarding services operate across the United Arab Emirates and can house animals until owners return or arrange travel.

However, veterinarians in Dubai say they have also seen a troubling increase in inquiries from owners asking whether healthy pets can be euthanised instead of relocated.

Animal welfare groups say the requests appear to stem from high relocation costs, limited pet-friendly flights and uncertainty about how long residents might remain outside the country.

"We are receiving calls from owners asking us to put down perfectly healthy animals because they cannot afford the flights or the paperwork. These are not cruel people they are frightened," says Claire Hopkins, an animal welfare volunteer in Dubai.

Disturbing Images Circulate Online

Images circulating on social media platform X appear to illustrate the scale of the problem. Some photos show dogs tied to lamp posts without food or water, while others depict animals abandoned on streets during intense heat.

Rescue volunteers say they have found cats, puppies and other animals left outside homes or shelters, often placed in crates.

In one incident reported by The Sun, a rescuer discovered a cat and four kittens abandoned in a crate outside a residential property.

The rising number of cases has prompted volunteers to intensify efforts to find temporary homes for abandoned animals. Social media groups have become key platforms for coordinating rescue work and encouraging residents to foster or adopt pets.

Rescue Groups Urge Public Support

Animal welfare organisations say they are now urgently trying to secure foster homes and additional shelter space as the number of abandoned animals continues to grow.

Reports circulating among rescue volunteers also suggest that some pets may have been left along desert routes near the Oman border as residents attempt to leave the region by road.

Anso Sander, a Senior rescue coordinator, Dubai animal welfare organisation, explains the situation better. "We were already full before this started. Now we are finding animals tied to lamp posts, left in crates outside buildings, and we are hearing reports of pets abandoned along the road to Oman," she said, suggesting foster network as the only alternative.

Advocates say the situation highlights the vulnerability of domestic animals during periods of instability and displacement.

For shelters that were already operating near capacity, the sudden influx of animals has created a major logistical challenge. Volunteers say the situation serves as a reminder that during moments of crisis, pets often become unintended victims of human upheaval.