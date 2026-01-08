Renee Nicole Good: Touching Video Shows Blood-Covered Woman Claiming to be Wife of Minneapolis Woman Shot Dead by ICE Agent Crying, 'It's My Fault'

Heartbreaking footage shows a blood-covered woman, who identified herself as Renee Nicole Good's wife, breaking down in tears and blaming herself for her partner's tragic death by ICE agents. The woman was filmed distraught just steps away from Good's wrecked car in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, as a neighbor who had heard the commotion asked what had happened.

Overwhelmed by the tragedy, she could be seen struggling to come to terms with the loss as she continued to blame herself for Good's tragic death. "I made her come down here, it's my fault," she could be heard saying at one point, through tears. "They just shot my wife," she said.

Blaming Herself for Her Loss

"I made her come down here, it's my fault," the woman said through sobs. "They just shot my wife. They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school," she appeared to say. Good was killed while behind the wheel during a confrontation with ICE agents.

An agent who was hit by her car pulled out his handgun and fired three shots at close range. The gunfire killed Good, and her vehicle then lurched out of control, crashing farther down the block, authorities say.

The Department of Homeland Security called the 37-year-old mother a "domestic terrorist," accusing her of trying to kill a federal agent and insisting the officer acted in self-defense.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday morning that Good had allegedly been part of a group that spent the day following and obstructing ICE agents, claiming she ultimately "weaponized" her car.

The woman who identified herself as Good's wife appeared in multiple videos recorded both before and after the fatal encounter.

Moments before the gunshots, she was seen following federal agents and filming them on her phone. When the shots were fired, she appeared to be standing nearby and didn't immediately realize what had happened, only reacting once the car suddenly sped off and crashed.

She then ran after it, as other photos from the scene later showed her desperately trying to help Good as she lay bleeding in the driver's seat.

A Loving Mom, Wife and Poet

Good described herself on social media as simply a "wife and mom." She also wrote that she was a "poet and writer," once playfully calling herself a "sh—ty guitar strummer from Colorado, experiencing Minneapolis."

Her mother, Donna Ganger, called her "one of the kindest people I've ever known" after learning of her death. "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life.

"She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being," Ganger told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman who said she was Good's wife told a neighbor they were new to the area and had no one to call when asked if she needed help. Shaken and overwhelmed, she asked if someone could grab a leash from the wrecked car so she could keep hold of her dog standing nearby.

The numerous federal agents nearby her appeared to ignore her. In the same video, a resident who identified himself as a medical professor can be heard repeatedly asking to approach the car, where Good was slumped over and bleeding, so he could assess her condition.

ICE agents refused his requests, telling him that emergency medical services would arrive shortly.