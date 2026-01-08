Who Was Renee Nicole Good? Minneapolis Woman Shot Dead by ICE Agent Was Mom of Three and Poet Whose Husband Also Died Young in 2023

The woman shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, 37, who described herself as a devoted mother, a wife, and a poet. Good, a mother of three, was identified by her own mother, Donna Ganger, who shared the heartbreaking news in an interview with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Wednesday afternoon.

"Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known. She was probably terrified," her mother, Donna Ganger, told the newspaper. Her mother denied claims that Good had been involved in the ICE protests taking place at the location where she was killed, saying that was simply not who her daughter was.

Innocent Victim

Video footage appears to show Good's Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent moments before he fired his weapon. President Trump and other officials have since defended the shooting, saying they believe the killing was justified.

Her grieving mom added, "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate. She was an amazing human being."

"She was probably terrified," Ganger said softly, calling the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death "so stupid."

Good was a writer and poet at heart, someone who expressed herself through words. She had previously been married to a comedian who also died young, in 2023, at just 37 years old.

"Wife and mom and sh–ty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis," read her Instagram bio, which was accompanied by a pride flag and she/her pronouns.

She was killed in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood in south Minneapolis while ICE agents were carrying out an immigration operation on Wednesday.

Good was one of several people who allegedly used their vehicles to block the street in an attempt to stop the agents from leaving, to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities say agents got out of their truck and told her to move her SUV. Moments later, she sped toward one of the officers, hitting him with her vehicle. As the agent turned toward the driver's side window, video from multiple angles shows him firing three shots into the car.

Blame Game Begins

She was struck by at least one bullet in the head and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, bringing a sudden and tragic end to her life. In the aftermath, the Department of Homeland Security described her as a domestic terrorist, alleging that she had tried to kill federal agents.

"One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism," DHS assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X.

Good's mother said she was shocked by the suggestion that her daughter had taken part in an ICE protest, insisting that it made no sense and that Renee was "not part of anything like that at all."

Her SUV careened into a line of parked cars as witnesses screamed in shock and horror at what they were seeing.

Video from near the scene appears to capture a visibly distraught woman who identified herself as Good's wife. Through sobs, she said the shooting was "her fault," breaking down as she spoke about having a young child still at school.

"They shot her in the head. I have a 6 year old in school," she appeared to say, telling a bystander that they were new to the area and she didn't know who to call.

"I made her come down here, it's my fault," she said. "They just shot my wife."

"Why did you have real bullets? She was yelling!" the woman could be heard screaming at nearby federal agents, her voice raw with anguish, as they appeared not to respond.

Her face appeared to be smeared with blood, and the person filming said she had gone into the vehicle in a desperate attempt to help Good.

As the footage went viral, local leaders openly expressed their anger and grief, voicing outrage over the killing and the circumstances surrounding it.

"To ICE, get the f—k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a fiery press conference after the shooting.

"Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite," he scoffed.

Gov. Tim Walz sharply slammed the Department of Homeland Security's account of the shooting, dismissing it outright as "propaganda."