Valentino Garavani Dead: Italian Fashion Designer Who Dressed Princess Diana and Elizabeth Taylor Dies Aged 93 'Surrounded by His Loved Ones'

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, "surrounded by his loved ones" at his Rome home. The designer's foundation shared the news on Instagram and said that his body will lie in state ahead of his funeral on Friday.

Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani — known as Valentino — spent over six decades shaping fashion, dressing global icons from Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham to Princess Diana and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. He was known for his flawless tailoring, glamorous gowns, and his unmistakable use of a bold crimson hue — a color so closely tied to his legacy that it became globally famous as "Valentino red."

An Icon Is Gone

The statement read: "The foundazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giametti announces the passing of its founder, Valentino Garvani, who peacefully passed away today at his residence in Tome, surrounded by his family."

"The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm."

Before adding: "The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am."

Fans and famous friends flooded the comments with tributes and messages of grief. Supermodel Helena Christensen wrote, "Such wonderful memories with this beautiful, talented man and genius," while Linda Evangelista shared a series of heartbroken emojis to express her sorrow.

Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani was born in 1932 in the small town of Voghera, just south of Milan. His love for fashion began early, and by 17 he had moved to Paris to study at the prestigious École des Beaux-Arts and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne.

During the 1950s, Valentino honed his craft while apprenticing at several Parisian couture houses before returning to Rome to launch his own label with his business — and then romantic — partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, now 87.

Rising to Stardom

The fashion house quickly gained a reputation for luxury and glamour, attracting a devoted clientele that included Elizabeth Taylor, one of his earliest and most famous supporters. Although Valentino and Giancarlo's romantic relationship lasted 12 years, it later evolved into what they described as a deep, brotherly bond, with the two referring to each other as "blood brothers."

Giancarlo told Vanity Fair in 2013: "I was just 30 when the physical part of our relationship ended, and it was difficult in the beginning, we had to solve problems with jealousy."

"But we're all grown up—very grown up—and we know that time solves every problem. We've always wanted to be the best for the other. But, you know, from the beginning Valentino and I never lived together."

Before adding: "That's probably why your love for each other lasted."

He sold the brand in 1998 for a staggering $300 million, and went on to design his final collection for the label a decade later, in 2008, bringing an era to a close.