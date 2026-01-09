Who Is Rebecca Good? Renee Nicole Good's Wife Who Claimed ICE Shooting Was 'My Fault' Is Handyman Who Recently Located to Minneapolis

The widow of Renee Nicole Good, who was caught on video in Minneapolis sobbing "it's my fault" after she was shot dead by an ICE agent, is a handyman who had only recently relocated the family to the city, according to reports. Rebecca Good, 40, was filmed screaming as her spouse, Renee Nicole Good, 37, lay dying Wednesday afternoon after being shot three times.

Witnesses said the deadly shooting took place when Renee did not comply with ICE agents' orders to step out of her car, leaving Rebecca screaming in shock and grief at the scene as ICE agents declined to help, the Daily Mail and New York Post reported.

Heartbroken Widow

Renee tried to reverse the Honda Pilot and drive away instead. Moments later, Rebecca could be heard screaming in despair, blaming herself for what had just happened because she had brought Renee to the anti-ICE protest.

The two women weren't just partners, but worked side by side. Both were employed by Rebecca's small home repair and maintenance company, B. Good Handywork LLC, according to records obtained by the Daily Mail.

Rebecca launched the business in 2024, listing both herself and Renee as managers. The company appeared to operate out of their rented home in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Honda Pilot Renee was driving when she was shot was registered to Rebecca at that same Kansas City address in 2024, records show.

For about two years, the couple lived in Kansas City's close-knit Waldo neighborhood. After Donald Trump's election, they made the difficult decision to leave the country altogether, a former neighbor told KMBC. Hoping for a safer future, they moved to Canada around eight months ago to get away from the political climate in the U.S.

That move didn't last. By the time of Renee's death, the couple had relocated once again — this time to Minneapolis.

In harrowing footage captured in the moments after the shooting, Rebecca's grief poured out in full view. Through sobs, she admitted she had urged Renee to confront the agents. "I made her come down here," she cried. "It's my fault."

Blaming Herself

I made her come down here, it's my fault," she could be heard saying at one point, through tears. "They just shot my wife," she said. "I made her come down here, it's my fault," the woman said through sobs.

"They just shot my wife. They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school," she appeared to say. Good was killed while behind the wheel during a confrontation with ICE agents.

An agent who was hit by her car pulled out his handgun and fired three shots at close range. The gunfire killed Good, and her vehicle then lurched out of control, crashing farther down the block, authorities say.

The DHS Security called the 37-year-old mother a "domestic terrorist," accusing her of trying to kill a federal agent and insisting the officer acted in self-defense.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that Good had allegedly been part of a group that spent the day following and obstructing ICE agents, claiming she ultimately "weaponized" her car.

Good described herself on social media as simply a "wife and mom." She also wrote that she was a "poet and writer," once playfully calling herself a "sh—ty guitar strummer from Colorado, experiencing Minneapolis."

Her mother, Donna Ganger, called her "one of the kindest people I've ever known" after learning of her death. "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being," Ganger said.