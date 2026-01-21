Usha Vance: Vice President JD Vance's Wife Announces Pregnancy as She Reveals Gender of Fourth Baby

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, announced that they are expecting their fourth child together. "We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July." JD, 41, and Usha, 40, also took a moment to express heartfelt thanks to the military doctors for their support. They also thanked their staff for making it possible to balance the demands of public service while still enjoying a rich family life with their children.

Waiting for New Family Member

The vice president and second lady were married in 2014 and are already parents to three young children — Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4 — as they now prepare to welcome another addition to their family.

JD generally keeps his family life private, but he opened up during a November interview with Fox, speaking candidly about his interfaith marriage and what it's like raising his children. "Yes, my wife did not grow up Christian," he said.

"I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction."

Interestingly, neither of them was particularly religious when they first met in the early 2010s while studying together at Yale Law School.

"In fact, when I met my wife, we were both — I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, and that's what I think she would have considered herself as well," JD told the outlet.

Happy Family

The Hillbilly Elegy author has shared that he and Usha ultimately chose to raise their children as Christians after having open, thoughtful conversations about their beliefs.

Around the same time, the couple brushed aside rumors of trouble in their marriage after Usha was seen without her wedding ring in November.

At the time, Usha had been photographed while speaking at the Camp Lejeune military training facility in North Carolina.

However, a spokesperson later clarified to People that there was nothing more to it — she had simply forgotten to put on her diamond wedding ring that morning.

"[Usha is] a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes," the rep said.