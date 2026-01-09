Who Is Roberto Carlos Munoz? ICE Agent Who Shot Dead Renee Nicole Good Was Dragged and Hospitalized by Illegal Migrant Driver Last Year

The ICE agent who opened fire in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing a mom, had already survived a terrifying ordeal just months earlier. The woman was identified as Renee Nicole Good, who was killed after she rammed her car into the ICE agent.

Last June, during a routine traffic stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, the officer was dragged roughly 100 yards by a driver after his arm got stuck in the vehicle, according to The New York Post. That incident took place on June 17, weeks after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz drew controversy by referring to ICE agents as "modern-day Gestapo" during a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Escaped Another Murder Attempt

ICE agents had pulled over Roberto Carlos Munoz, a repeat illegal immigrant from Guatemala with a long criminal history that included allegations of domestic assault and sex crimes involving a minor, records show. When officers approached the vehicle, Munoz refused repeated orders to get out, the New York Post reported.

As tensions escalated, the officer broke the rear window in an attempt to unlock the car from the inside — a decision that quickly turned dangerous when Munoz sped off, dragging the agent along the road before he was able to break free.

The suspect suddenly sped, trapping the ICE agent's arm between the seat and the car's frame, according to the Justice Department. As the vehicle tore down the road, prosecutors said the driver swerved aggressively from side to side, seemingly trying to fling the agent free.

The officer was dragged for more than 100 yards before the ordeal ended. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his arm and hand, suffering deep wounds that required 33 stitches.

Despite the severity of the attack, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin later said the agent ultimately made a full recovery.

A photo later shared by CBS Minnesota downplayed the violence. It showed the agent lying on a hospital bed, arms outstretched, with one arm soaked in blood and marked by several deep, jagged wounds.

An Arrest but Not Everything Right

Munoz was arrested soon after and charged with assaulting a federal officer. Last month, a federal jury found him guilty. The agent, who has not been identified, fired three shots on Wednesday, killing Renee Nicole Good, 37, after she drove her vehicle toward him during a tense street confrontation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer — a decade-long veteran of the agency — acted in self-defense and was justified in using deadly force.

She described Good as part of what she called a "mob of agitators" who were trying to interfere with ICE officers as they carried out President Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

Video footage captured from a wider angle appears to show Good's car hitting the agent after she ignored repeated commands to step out of the vehicle, a split-second escalation that ended with fatal consequences.

As the vehicle moved toward him, the agent jumped out of the way and fired in rapid succession — one shot through the windshield, followed by two more through the open driver's side window. One of the bullets struck Good in the head, killing her.

President Trump later backed the agent's actions, echoing Noem's assessment. In comments to The New York Times, Trump said the officer had acted in self-defense after being hit by Good's car.