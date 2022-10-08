Texas Woman Shot Dead by Male Friend Who was 'Embarrassed' After Losing Basketball Game to Her

A 21-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas, was shot to death allegedly over the results of a basketball game.

The victim's family says the shooter was a friend. Although police have not publicly named the suspect, social media users have identified him as Cameron Hogg.

Suspect 'Embarrassed' Because He was Beaten by a Female

The shooting happened Monday evening in South Dallas. Andrea Womack is mourning the loss of her 21-year-old daughter, Asia Womack. She was killed Monday evening after playing basketball a park just up the street from her home.

"This was supposed to be a friend of Asia's. She's eaten with the man," Andrea said. "She's fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."

Asia was a whiz at basketball, playing her high school days at Madison High School. Her family says she played a game against Hogg and won. The family also says there was trash talk, too.

"But this is so senseless," said the family's pastor, John Delley of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."

According to the family, Hogg took his kids and brother home and came back to the park, shooting Asia five times. Asia, who suffered several gunshot wounds, was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigation Ongoing

Cameras at a nearby store possibly captured the car speeding away. Detectives are investigating the video footage.

"Detectives are still working the case," said Kristin Lowman with Dallas PD. "No one is in custody at this time. They've been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack."

"My prayer is that justice be served," Delley said. "That he is found or that he will give up or turn himself in."

"If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.," Andrea said. "Help the family out. We're hurting."