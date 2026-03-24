A Texas woman has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for conspiring to sexually abuse a child in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement released Monday.

The case involves Anika Bywater, 29, formerly of Gonzales, Texas, who pleaded guilty in December 2025 to conspiracy to engage in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country, according to federal prosecutors.

A federal court handed Bywater a 25-year prison sentence, followed by 20 years of supervised release, reflecting the seriousness of the offence and its cross-border nature.

According to the Justice Department, the crimes took place while Bywater was living in Veracruz, Mexico, where she conspired with another individual to sexually abuse a minor.

Videos Produced Depicting Child Abuse

Court documents state that the accused and her associate produced two videos depicting the abuse, which later surfaced online and came to the attention of law enforcement.

Prosecutors said the victim attempted to escape during the incident but was prevented from doing so, as reflected in evidence recovered during the investigation.

Authorities were alerted after the videos began circulating online, prompting a federal probe led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation Operational Unit, with support from officials in Mexico City and Washington.

Senior officials, including Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva and U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes, announced the sentencing alongside FBI representatives.

Case Snapshot

Key Detail Information Name Anika Bywater Age 29 Origin Gonzales, Texas Location of crime Veracruz, Mexico Charge Conspiracy to engage in illicit sexual conduct abroad Sentence 25 years in prison Supervised release 20 years Key evidence Videos of abuse discovered online

Officials said the prosecution falls under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation.

The program brings together federal, state and local agencies to identify offenders, dismantle networks and protect victims, particularly in cases involving the online distribution of abusive material.

US Law Allows Prosecution For Offences Abroad?

Authorities have repeatedly emphasized that U.S. law allows for the prosecution of citizens who engage in illicit sexual conduct involving minors overseas, especially when digital evidence crosses jurisdictions.

The case highlights the extraterritorial reach of U.S. law in crimes involving child exploitation, allowing federal agencies to pursue charges even when offences occur outside the United States.

Investigators say the spread of such material online often serves as a critical lead, enabling authorities to trace suspects across borders.

The sentencing underscores the Justice Department's position that serious offences involving child exploitation will draw substantial prison terms, regardless of where they are committed.

Officials say growing coordination between international law enforcement agencies reflects both the global scale of such crimes and the increasing ability of authorities to track and prosecute offenders worldwide.