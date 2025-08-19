Buffalo Grove Ice Cream Shop Owner Arrested for Recording Minors with Hidden Camera Placed in the Restroom

A Buffalo Grove man and owner of an Addison ice cream shop is accused of secretly recording multiple females, including two minors, in the bathroom of his shop.

Steven Weisberg, 58, has been charged with child pornography and unauthorized recording. He had his first court appearance on Sunday morning.

Undercover Officer Found the Hidden Camera in the Restroom After Receiving a Tip

Addison police received an anonymous complaint about suspicious activity at the Flavor Frenzy ice cream shop, located on West Lake Street. An undercover officer with the Addison Police Department then visited the ice cream shop and during a search, he found an outlet in the bathroom with a small camera inside, according to police.

Prosecutors said Weisberg allegedly saved the video footage on his laptop and cell phone. Several videos were found in his possession of six different females, including three employees, using the bathroom.

Weisberg Recorded Employees After Asking Them to Model Flavor Frenzy T-Shirts for the Business, Told Them to Avoid Wearing a Bra

In one of those alleged videos, a 16-year-old employee tried on different Flavor Frenzy t-shirts, exposing her breasts to the camera. Weisberg allegedly asked the girl to try on and model different t-shirts for the business, prosecutors said.

Detectives allegedly found two other videos of female employees, including a minor, who officials have yet to identify. Those alleged videos show the workers undressing and exposing their buttocks and sex organs.

Weisberg was arrested on Friday. Prosecutors say four additional minor employees have come forward since, alleging he also asked them to model shirts and told them to remove their bras so that there were no outlines in the photos. Weisberg's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.