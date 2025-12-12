Nickerson Substitute Teacher Who Engaged in Sexual Acts with a Student, Served Alcohol to Minors, Gets Probation

A former Nickerson substitute teacher has been sentenced to no less than two years' probation after she was charged with sex crimes involving a student and serving alcohol to minors.

The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Thursday that 39-year-old Whitney Shull entered a plea on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawfully serving alcohol to minors.

She was granted probation for not less than 2 years on the condition that she successfully complete treatment at Prairieview, the DA's office said. As a result of the plea, Shull is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

If Shull violates terms of her probation, she could face at least a year and a half in jail with a six-month sentence imposed on three counts of sexual battery. Charges against Shull also included two counts involving the serving of alcohol to minors.

As previously reported, Whitney Shull was originally charged with one count of unlawful sexual relations, one count of attempted unlawful sexual relations, one count of aggravated sexual battery of a person 16 or older, and two counts of unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcoholic liquor or cereal malt beverage.

According to a complaint filed in Reno County District Court at the time of her arrest, Shull was accused of engaging in sexual acts with two teens; one consensual and one non-consensual (when the alleged victim was unconscious), and held down the wrists of a third teen to unsuccessfully engage in a sex act.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says that the crimes allegedly occurred "on or between" Jan. 31 and March 15, 2025. The complaint against Shull clarifies that the case involved 16 and 17-year-olds, at least one of whom was "a student enrolled at the school where Whitney Shull was employed."