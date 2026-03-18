One Killed, One Injured after Shooter Opens Fire at New Mexico Air Force Base

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a U.S. Air Force base in New Mexico on Tuesday evening, according to reports. The base in Otero County, New Mexico, went into lockdown around 5:30 pm local time after reports came in about an active shooter, according to the 49th Wing Public Affairs office.

"The lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter when security forces personnel confirmed that the scene was safe," the office's release said. Emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene, and officials have stated that there is "no threat at this time." Police have launched an investigation and the identity of the shooter hasn't yet been revealed.

Horror at Air Force Base

The person injured in the shooting was airlifted to a hospital, but no further details about the victims have been released so far. It's still not clear whether the people involved in the shooting were members of the military.

Officials said the incident took place "within the vicinity" of the Holloman Shoppette, though they have not shared any further information as the investigation is still ongoing.

The base, which spans about 93 square miles, is home to the 49th Wing, where pilots are trained to operate the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the MQ-9 Reaper.

The most recent shooting at Holloman before this incident dates back to July 2011, when an airman became involved in a confrontation with two military police officers outside a dormitory.

During the early morning struggle, the officers shot the airman, who was later airlifted to El Paso, Texas, for treatment.