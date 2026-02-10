Singapore: Mother Injured in Chinatown Crash Regains Consciousness; Daughter's Funeral Held in Indonesia

The mother who was struck by a car in a fatal accident in Chinatown earlier this month has regained consciousness and is in a stable condition, the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore said on Tuesday, February 10.

Responding to queries from CNA, the embassy said the woman remains under intensive medical care at Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where she is being treated in a high-dependency unit. She sustained serious injuries in the accident, including internal injuries and fractures, and continues to require close medical monitoring.

The woman's six-year-old daughter, who was also involved in the accident, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12.44 pm on February 6, the day the incident occurred.

According to the embassy, a hospital autopsy determined the cause of death to be cranio-cerebral injuries.

The Indonesian Embassy said its representatives met the family, including the woman's husband and the child's father, on the day of the accident to convey condolences and provide immediate assistance.

Embassy officials have continued to accompany and support the family since then, including facilitating administrative arrangements for the handling and repatriation of the child's body. The girl has since been buried in Indonesia.

While the family has expressed an intention to eventually transfer the mother back to Indonesia for further medical treatment, doctors have advised that she is not yet medically fit for evacuation. The embassy said it remains in coordination with SGH regarding her ongoing treatment and recovery.

The embassy is also working closely with the Singapore Police Force to monitor the progress of investigations into the accident. It added that its deputy chief of mission and embassy staff met the family again on Monday, February 9, to convey official condolences and discuss further assistance, including the possible facilitation of legal support if needed.

The accident occurred at around 11.50 am on February 6 along South Bridge Road, near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown. Police had earlier said that a six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were taken conscious to hospital following the collision, but the child later succumbed to her injuries.

The victims were reportedly crossing the road near an open car park at the time of the accident. They were later identified as an Indonesian mother and daughter visiting Singapore, a detail confirmed by Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 8.

Images and videos shared on social media showed bystanders rushing to assist, including a man carrying the injured child while the woman lay on the road nearby. Other passers-by were seen shielding the victims from the sun with umbrellas as they waited for an ambulance.

The police said on February 8 that the driver involved, a 38-year-old woman, had been arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death. Investigations are ongoing.