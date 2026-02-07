Singapore: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Road Accident Near Chinatown Temple

A six-year-old girl died following a road accident involving a car and two pedestrians near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown on Friday, February 6.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the incident along South Bridge Road at around 11.50 am.

The accident involved a car and two pedestrians — the six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman. Both were taken conscious to hospital, but the child later succumbed to her injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital following the incident.

A 38-year-old female car driver is assisting the police with investigations, which are ongoing, SPF said.

Photos and a video circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the accident. In the footage, a man is seen holding a young girl while a woman lies on the road nearby, as several bystanders gather to offer assistance.

Other witnesses can be heard saying that an ambulance had been called, while some members of the public used umbrellas to shield the victims from the sun as they waited for help to arrive.

The police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are continuing.