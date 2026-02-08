Singapore Woman, 38, Arrested After Chinatown Crash that Killed 6-Year-Old Girl

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested following a traffic accident in Chinatown that claimed the life of a six-year-old girl, the police said in an update on Sunday, February 8.

The arrest was made on the day of the incident, February 6, for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

The accident occurred along South Bridge Road and left a woman and her young daughter injured. The child was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries. The police said that the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are still ongoing.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, the victims were tourists from Indonesia. The report added that the accident took place at a carpark beside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, a popular landmark in the area.

Images of the aftermath were later circulated on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, which stated that the collision happened as a vehicle was turning out of the carpark. One of the photographs showed a man holding the injured child by the roadside as bystanders looked on.

The incident comes amid a broader rise in serious traffic accidents. From January to September 2025, the number of road accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities increased by 7.4% to 5,765 cases, up from 5,368 during the same period in 2024.