Seth Carnes: Retired Texas Judge, Wife Shot Dead by Son with Shotgun after He Refused to Take Sleeping Pill

The adult son of a retired Texas judge and his wife was arrested after they were found dead from shotgun blasts inside their house. According to the police, the boy confessed to killing both of his parents because he refused to take a sleeping aid. Seth Carnes, the 45-year-old son of the couple, was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Carnes was arrested and charged with capital murder in the murders of former Williamson County Judge Alfred "Burt" Carnes and Susan Carnes, both 74. Deputies were dispatched around 11:45 pm in response to a 911 call regarding a gunshot incident at a house close to Georgetown, Texas.

Killing Parents Over Simple Dispute

According to an arrest complaint reported by Fox 7 Austin, Seth Carnes allegedly told officers he did not really know what happened but was aware that he had shot his parents with a Remington 870 shotgun he kept on the nightstand in his parents' converted garage, where he lived.

According to reports, the son claimed he thought his mother was trying to give him a sleeping pill that he didn't want to take. According to the document, he said that the sleeping pill was the only motivation he had for shooting his mother.

Carnes was cited as responding, "I've just been looking for something and figured I would finish the job," to a question from an investigator about why he had shot his father.

Per a news release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Seth Carnes' daughter contacted 911 just before midnight on Monday, claiming her father had shot her grandfather.

Police Confronted by Murderer

When deputies arrived at the Carnes family's house outside of Georgetown, Texas, they were confronted by Seth Carnes. He had one hand raised and was carrying a coffee mug when he left the house, allegedly claiming to have slain his parents.

When the cops went inside, they discovered Alfred Carnes dead on the living room floor and a spent shell and a shotgun lying in the kitchen.

The body of Susan Carnes was found in her son's bedroom.

According to the document, the former judge had injuries to his elbow, inside forearm, and left side of his rib cage. It appears that his wife was shot in the left shoulder and collarbone, to which emergency personnel attempted in vain to restore her vital signs.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the murders resulted from a disagreement, escalating into family violence and death," the sheriff's office said.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Alfred Carnes, an FBI agent's son, came from a line of law enforcement officials that included a Texas Ranger and a Border Patrol agent. After 24 years as a judge, he retired from the 368th District Court in 2013.

A family friend described to retired elementary school teacher Susan Carnes as a "pillar of the community."

"This deeply distressing incident has sent shockwaves through our community, particularly considering Alfred 'Burt' Carnes' esteemed position as a retired District Judge," Commander John Foster, of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, said in the news release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family affected by this heartbreaking event."

Seth Carnes is being held without bond at the Williamson County Jail. In Texas, capital murder carries a life sentence or the death penalty.