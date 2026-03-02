Ndiaga Diagne: Islamic Terrorist Who Killed Two in Texas Bar Had Photos of Iranian Leaders and a Flag at Home

The Texas gunman who killed two and injured 14 others had photos of Iranian leaders and the Iranian flag displayed inside his home, according to sources. Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old U.S. citizen, was identified as the shooter. He had previously lived in New York City and was originally from Senegal.

A crowded bar in Austin turned into a scene of chaos in the early hours of Sunday when a gunman opened fire, killing two and injuring 14 others. Cops responded swiftly and shot the attacker dead during an exchange of gunfire. Investigators are now looking into whether the violence may have stemmed from the recent U.S. military strikes in Iran.

The shooting took place just a day after the United States and Israel launched what President Donald Trump described as a "four-week process" aimed at stopping Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and limiting its missile capabilities.

Iranian officials have claimed that more than 200 people have died since the strikes began, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior figures.

After securing a search warrant, investigators searched Diagne's home and reportedly found photographs of Iranian leaders along with the Iranian flag, sources told CBS News. The suspect was also seen wearing a shirt that read "Property of Allah," and, according to Fox News, an undershirt or T-shirt featuring an Iranian flag or similar imagery.

Sources also said a Quran was found inside the suspect's vehicle, according to CBS News.

Diagne had a history of arrests in Texas and is believed to have lived in New York City between 2000 and 2008. He had also experienced multiple mental health episodes while living in Austin, sources told the New York Post.

Records show he was arrested in New York City in 2001 for illegal vending, followed by several more arrests between 2008 and 2016. Three of those cases are sealed. Despite this record, he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in April 2013.

The violence broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Buford's on West Sixth Street, a popular nightlife area in Austin known for its bars and live music venues. The district is only a few miles from the University of Texas at Austin.

Nathan Comeaux, a 22-year-old senior who was there with friends, said the bar was packed. He described it as being filled mostly with college students, with hundreds of people standing shoulder to shoulder, simply enjoying their night out.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said that the gunman never went inside the bar. Instead, he opened fire from the street, using both a handgun and a rifle, targeting patrons outside.

Davis called the shooting a "tragic, tragic incident" and commended the courage of officers who rushed in despite being "faced with an individual with a gun." Kirk Watson also expressed gratitude for the rapid response, saying he was "very thankful for the speed with which our public safety officials responded to this... I don't think there's any question that it saved lives."

Videos shared on social media showed a large police presence at the scene, with a shirtless person lying dead in the street. Other footage captured people inside the bar crouching in fear as officers arrived, followed by additional gunshots—suggesting the suspect fired again before being shot and killed by police.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Officials said at a press conference that police officers and paramedics were already positioned near the bar as part of standard weekend safety measures in Austin's entertainment district.