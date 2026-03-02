Austin Mass Shooting: Three Killed after Gunman Opens Fire Inside Bar as FBI Probes Terror Link after Iran Attack Heightened Security Risks

At least three people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Austin. Police said the gunman, an unidentified man, was shot and killed after officers returned fire. The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Sunday at Buford's on West Sixth Street in Austin's Entertainment District, authorities said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a total of 17 people were shot in the attack. Fourteen of the victims were immediately taken to the hospital, while three were pronounced dead at the scene. She added that three of those hospitalized remain in critical condition and there could be more casualties

Bloodbath inside Bar

On Sunday, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force announced it was joining the investigation, signaling that authorities are examining terrorism as a possible motive. Davis called the shooting a "tragic, tragic incident" and commended the courage of officers who rushed in despite being "faced with an individual with a gun."

Kirk Watson also expressed gratitude for the rapid response, saying he was "very thankful for the speed with which our public safety officials responded to this... I don't think there's any question that it saved lives."

Videos shared on social media showed a large police presence at the scene, with a shirtless person lying dead in the street. Other footage captured people inside the bar crouching in fear as officers arrived, followed by additional gunshots—suggesting the suspect fired again before being shot and killed by police.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Bigger Danger Avoided

Officials said at a press conference that police officers and paramedics were already positioned near the bar as part of standard weekend safety measures in Austin's entertainment district.

Officials said paramedics reached the scene just 57 seconds after the shooting began.

Authorities have not yet said what motivated the gunman or what may have led up to the attack.