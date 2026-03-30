Singapore Police Introduce New Tactical Vehicles to Strengthen Public Security Response

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has rolled out a new fleet of specialised vehicles aimed at enhancing its ability to respond to public order and security incidents.

The upgraded tactical strike vehicles and water cannon units have been in operation since earlier this week, replacing older models that were introduced in 2023 and, in the case of some water cannon vehicles, had been in service for about two decades.

The new systems were developed in collaboration with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency's Vehicle and Weapons Systems Centre of Expertise.

Speaking at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai, Superintendent of Police Mohamed Adnan said that the enhancements are designed to improve operational readiness. "These vehicle platforms ensure we are able to provide a swift and effective response to any public order or public security incident," he told CNA.

The latest tactical strike vehicles are equipped with upgraded features that combine protection, mobility and operational capability.

Among the additions are a riot control system and a front-mounted barricade remover. The latter allows officers to clear obstacles quickly, helping emergency teams reach affected areas without delay. The riot control system provides officers with a range of less-lethal options, including devices that can be deployed from a distance to manage potentially volatile situations while reducing the risk of injury.

The authorities added that the presence of such equipment can also act as a deterrent, helping to de-escalate tensions during crowd control operations.

The new water cannon vehicles have also been enhanced with improved targeting and safety features. Each unit is fitted with cameras that allow operators to identify and engage targets more precisely, while extended range capabilities enable them to manage situations more effectively. A 360-degree crowd management system has been introduced to improve dispersal efforts and provide better protection for officers on board.

In addition to operational upgrades, the vehicles incorporate several safety and ergonomic improvements. These include advanced driver assistance systems such as blind-spot detection, collision warnings and lane-departure alerts. An anti-fatigue monitoring system has also been installed to track driver alertness and issue warnings when necessary.

The SPF said the new fleet reflects ongoing efforts to modernise its capabilities and ensure officers are equipped to respond effectively to evolving security challenges.