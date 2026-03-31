Massachusetts Woman Guilty of Fatally Poisoning Her Boyfriend with Antifreeze Because He Had Another Girlfriend

A Salisbury, Massachusetts, woman is convicted of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze.

On Monday, Judy Church, 64, was found guilty of murder in the November 2022 death of Leroy Fowler, 55, as reported by WCVB. According to prosecutors, Church poisoned Fowler with ethylene glycol, which is also found in de-icing fluid.

Church Had Diary Entries, Notes About How Much She Hated Fowler Because Of His Other Relationship

During the case, prosecutors told the jury Church had diary entries and notes on her phone about how much she hated Fowler because he had another girlfriend, and Church was aware of that relationship for years.

"It was a toxic, horrible, horrible relationship. The primary reason why that relationship was so bad was Mr. Fowler had another girlfriend," prosecutor AJ Camelio said in opening statements.

Church Also Had a 'Voodoo Doll' with the Other Woman's Name

"Judy Church is not a murderer. She's a lot of things — daughter, sister, mom, teacher, educator, ex-wife, girlfriend, a bit of a fool. She is not a murderer," defense attorney Liam Scully told the jury. Scully argued Church had no motive to kill him, and the couple was about to move to Florida.

Prosecutors also showed a photo of a handmade doll with the other woman's name scrawled at the bottom. The victim's son referred to it as a "voodoo doll." "Various things like stick pins in it. Throw it around and stuff," the victim's son Leroy Fowler III said when asked what Church did with it.

Fowler Told His Relatives He Believed Church was Poisoning Him, She Had Also Taken a Life Insurance Policy on Him

Fowler reportedly told his relatives he thought Church was poisoning him. Police also found photos and videos on Church's cellphone showing Fowler suffering from poisoning before she called 911 to get him emergency treatment, officials said.

Church called 911 on Nov. 11, 2022, to request an ambulance for Fowler, saying, "My boyfriend must have ingested something," according to court documents. Emergency medical services responded and found the victim in obvious medical distress.

Fowler was initially taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport and then Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge as it had more advanced medical facilities for his treatment. He was then brought to Beth Israel Hospital, where he died on Nov. 13, 2022.

Hospital staff told the family Fowler's kidneys were damaged, and "they believed he could have ingested poison," according to the documents. Investigators interviewed Church, who said Fowler was doing some work around the house on Nov. 11, 2022, and appeared to be tired.

Police also interviewed Fowler's son, who said his father had a second girlfriend and was known to "go back and forth between the two women." He also told police Church took a life insurance policy out in Fowler's name. Church's sentencing is scheduled for April 2