Lily Stewart: Georgia Sorority Girl Who Went Viral for Her Striking Mugshot Arrested Again as She Is Seen Flashing Smile in New Mugshot

A stunning sorority girl, whose glamorous mugshot went viral last week, has been arrested again. And her mugshot has gone viral again. University of Georgia student Lily Stewart, 20, was arrested by university police early Sunday morning on misdemeanor charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling, according to TMZ.

Stewart was initially booked into jail at 5:26 a.m. but was released before 11 a.m. after posting a $4,000 bond, records obtained by PEOPLE show. A newly released mugshot shows her wearing a blue prison uniform, with her blonde, curly hair parted in the middle. Stewart is seen flashing a bright smile in the photo, which has gone viral.

Killer Looks Breaks the Internet

The reason behind her Sunday arrest is still unclear, but it comes just days after her previous mugshot went viral, sparking a wave of admirers online praising the sorority girl for her looks. "They done locked up miss America," one comment read.

In that incident, Stewart was arrested on March 8 for exceeding the speed limit while heading to a fraternity party at Georgia College and State University.

Stewart later revealed more details about the incident, admitting that while she was initially stopped for speeding, the officer actually let her go at first.

However, she made a blunder and was arrested again after she resumed driving and began speeding right away. "It was the second time speeding that got me arrested," Stewart admitted in an interview with the New York Post.

"The officer saw me while he was driving the opposite direction. He was like, 'You're speeding' and he was super friendly, and I was super friendly, and he wrote me a ticket. As soon as I got back in the car, I pulled out — and accidentally started speeding again. By the time I caught myself, he pulled me over and arrested me."

Stewart explained that she was driving on a quiet country road where it's easy to unintentionally speed, noting that the area was "completely empty."

The college student is enrolled at the University of Georgia and is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was arrested in Morgan County by a sheriff's department officer. The county borders Athens, where the university is located.

Under Georgia's Super Speeder law, drivers face an additional $200 fine for exceeding 75 mph on two-lane roads or 85 mph on highways.

In some parts of the state, speeding fines can reach up to $1,000, and failure to pay may lead to a suspended license.

However, Stewart's charge was dismissed, allowing her to avoid a hefty fine.

Making Silly Mistakes

Stewart's also seemed to luck out in the court of public opinion, as social media users quickly praised her mugshot after it went viral. A post on X also featured the mugshot, prompting hundreds of social media users to flood the comment section.

One user joked, "Is her phone number in the report? Asking for a friend." Another commenter even tried to invite her out, writing, "'Hey Lily, My fraternity has a date night next week if you are seeing this you are invited."

Stewart appeared to take the viral moment in stride, sharing a TikTok highlighting some of the funniest reactions.

She posted the mugshot on her account with the caption, "Some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot."

"Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor," one user wrote.

"Your honor, she was just trying to get to brunch for bottomless mimosas," a third added.

"They done locked up miss America," another comment read.

Stewart shared that while she has received "gross comments" since going viral, she doesn't let them bother her.

She found out about the online buzz from her mother, who called her during class to inform her that a Facebook post featuring her mugshot had amassed over 500 comments.

Jokingly, Stewart mentioned that some men have even sent her direct messages on Instagram, offering to pay her bail.