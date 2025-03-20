Missouri Pastor, Former School Bus Driver Accused of Forcing Students to Engage in Sexual Intercourse on the Bus While He Watched

A Jefferson County pastor and former school bus driver is being accused of sexually exploiting children.

On Wednesday, Elvis Colenberg turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. He's being charged with one count of exploitation of children, as reported by WLBT.

Sheriff James Bailey Sr., said his department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating this matter.

Colenberg Allegedly Forced 14-Year-Old Boy and Girl to Have Sex with Each Other on Bus He was Driving Nearly 20 Times

Investigators said Colenberg forced a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl to have sex with each other on the school bus he was driving. The female student told law enforcement this happened roughly 20 times.

"The young lady she was kind of devastated about it, traumatized," said Sheriff Bailey. "We actually were going to seek counseling for her because she said it happened so many times and she felt like she was done wrong."

The investigation was launched back in February after the 14-year-old female student came forward to law enforcement confessing what was happening. The alleged incidents happened during the afternoon bus route when Colenberg was supposed to be dropping the students off at home, according to investigators.

Colenberg Allegedly Even Paid to Watch the Teens Engage in Sexual Acts

According to the Sheriff, the female student rode Colenberg's bus. The 14-year-old male student was not a normal bus rider. Colenberg would pick him up from another location.

Bailey said the pastor would drop all the other students off at their homes until it was just the 14-year-olds left. That's when he would force them to have sex while he sat back and watched. All of this happened during the afternoon bus route when Colenberg was supposed to be dropping the students off at home.

"It's a sad situation either way you look at it," Bailey expressed. "For both parties, especially for the female, for that kind of activity to happen, and his expectation that he was a minister. It's just tough that these kinds of actions were taking place in his presence, and he was engaging in it, it's hurting."

The sheriff said Colenberg even offered to pay the students to have sex with one another while he watched. The sheriff's department and MBI are still investigating how long this has been taking place, as well as what made Colenberg target these two students.

School District Issued a Statement



Colenberg is no longer a part of the Jefferson County school district and is no longer driving buses. The school district issued a statement in light of the allegations surrounding Colenberg.

"We have been advised by our legal counsel that because this is a personnel matter, we are not at liberty to discuss any specific allegations. The Jefferson County School District is working with law enforcement regarding this matter." Colenberg was given a $200,000 bond.