Who Is Lily Stewart? Georgia Sorority Girl Breaks the Internet with Her Striking Mugshot after She Is Arrest for Speeding

A sorority girl's striking mugshot has taken the internet by storm after she was seen grinning widely in the blurry police photo. Lily Stewart was arrested on March 8 for exceeding the speed limit but she has been breaking the internet with his stunning looks. In certain areas of Georgia, fines for speeding can reach up to $1,000.

Morgan County Crime posted Stewart's mugshot along with details of her arrest, but it didn't take long for online users to take notice and react to the captivating image. "Whatever she did my heart says she's innocent," one Facebook user wrote under a post of Alpha Chi sorority member Lily Stewart's mugshot.

Killer Looks Takes Internet by Storm

A post on X also featured the mugshot, prompting hundreds of social media users to flood the comment section. One user joked, "Is her phone number in the report? Asking for a friend." Another commenter even tried to invite her out, writing, "'Hey Lily, My fraternity has a date night next week if you are seeing this you are invited."

Stewart appeared to take the viral moment in stride, sharing a TikTok highlighting some of the funniest reactions.

She posted the mugshot on her account with the caption, "Some of my favorite/unhinged comments on my mugshot."

"Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor," one user wrote.

"Your honor, she was just trying to get to brunch for bottomless mimosas," a third added.

"They done locked up miss America," another comment read.

"I guess being pretty is a crime now," yet another commentator joked.

"He play for Georgia don't he," a sixth asked.

Too Hot to Handle

Fans flooded Stewart's personal account with jokes about her mugshot. One person quipped on her latest post, "'I just wanna know how fast you were going cause that's genuinely impressive."

"Got a super speeder ticket running to this post," another added.

"Servingggg (maybe for a couple years)," yet another person wrote.

Stewart was taken into custody in Morgan County, which is adjacent to Athens, home to the University of Georgia.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stewart has been enrolled at the University since 2023 and is affiliated with the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

In Georgia, speeding violations can lead to an extra $200 fine if a driver is caught going 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or exceeding 85 mph on highways. Generally, drivers in Georgia do not face arrest or criminal charges for speeding; instead, they typically receive a traffic citation.