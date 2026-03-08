Six Arrested After Homemade Bomb Devices Thrown Outside NYC Mayor Mamdani's Home During Anti-Muslim Protest

Six people were arrested after two homemade explosive devices were thrown outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence, Gracie Mansion, on Saturday during competing anti-Muslim and pro-Muslim protests, triggering panic in the area. The devices were filled with nuts, bolts, screws, and a fuse, Jessica Tisch said.

It was not immediately clear whether the devices were real bombs or simply hoax replicas. There was no sign that the incident was connected to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, authorities said. The panic began while far-right influencer Jake Lang was criticizing what he described as the "Islamification" of the city, calling for an end to public Muslim prayers in New York.

Panic Outside Mamdani's Home

Two suspects were reportedly seen during the demonstration, lighting the devices and throwing them toward a line of police officers. The protest itself was small, drawing about 20 participants, while roughly 125 counter-protesters gathered nearby.

Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were not believed to be at the residence at the time. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Tensions between the two groups began to escalate around 12:15 p.m. after what had started as a mostly calm demonstration earlier in the day.

Police said a person from 0Lang's protest allegedly used pepper spray on liberal counter-protesters and was arrested.

About fifteen minutes later, 18-year-old Emir Balat allegedly lit an explosive device and dropped it near a group of police officers. Authorities said Balat then received a second device from 19-year-old Ibrahim Nikk and dropped it on the west side of East End Avenue between East 86th and 87th streets.

According to Jessica Tisch, witnesses said they saw flames and smoke trailing through the air as the device traveled before hitting a barrier just a few feet from officers.

Both teenagers were arrested immediately, and the incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras. Officials said the explosive devices were relatively small—each measuring less than the size of a football.

Not Yet Charged

As of Saturday night, authorities had not yet decided what charges would be filed against Emir Balat and Ibrahim Nikk. Another person, Ian McGinnis, 21, was also arrested in connection with the chaos near Gracie Mansion. According to reports, McGinnis allegedly used pepper spray against counter-protesters and was expected to face a charge of reckless endangerment.

Police also detained three additional people—whose identities were not released—on allegations of disorderly conduct and blocking traffic.

The protest organized by Lang was titled 'Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer.' Meanwhile, the opposing group held a counter-demonstration called 'Run the Nazis out of New York City, Stand Against Hate.'

The demonstrations took place during Ramadan. Mamdani, who was not at the residence at the time of the incident, is the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

"Thankfully, the Mayor and the First Lady are both safe, though the events are a stark reminder of the threats they both face regularly," spokesperson Joe Calvello said, according to NBC News.

A spokesperson, Fabien Levy Calvello, said that Lang's protest was "despicable and Islamophobic," and noted that Mamdani had already spoken with Tisch about the situation.

Lang is among the more than 1,500 defendants connected to the January 6 United States Capitol attack who were pardoned by Donald Trump after he returned to office last year.

Lang has previously described those involved in the January 6 events as an "organized unit of patriots trying to take on tyrants."