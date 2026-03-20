How Did Chuck Norris Die? Legendary Actor and Martial Arts Star Dies Suddenly Aged 86 in Hawaii Following Medical Emergency

Legendary actor and martial arts star Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86 after a sudden medical emergency in Hawaii. His family confirmed that the iconic tough-guy figure died on Thursday morning, sharing the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning," the family said. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and at peace." It's not yet known what kind of medical emergency the actor experienced. His family has not given the exact cause of his death yet.

Legend Is Gone

In their tribute, his family remembered Norris as a devoted husband, a caring father and grandfather, a wonderful brother, and someone who truly held the family together. "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved," their statement said. "Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Norris became a household name through his action-packed roles in projects like "Walker", "Texas Ranger" and "The Delta Force" during the 1980s. In later years, he also gained a new wave of popularity online, turning into a cult figure across social media.

Beyond acting, he was widely respected as a martial artist and fitness enthusiast. Earlier this month, he even marked his birthday by sharing a video of himself staying active during a training session.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "I don't age. I level up. I'm 86 today!

"Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love.

"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you'll ever know. God Bless, Chuck Norris.'

In his later years, Norris mostly stepped away from major acting roles, though he occasionally appeared in small cameos, including in "The Expendables 2."

An Eventful Career

Norris was born in Oklahoma in 1940 and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962 before finding fame in Hollywood. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1989 and later became something of a cult icon, especially in the worlds of action films and fitness.

His personal life saw both joy and loss. His first wife, Dianne Holecheck, died in December. The two married in 1958 and had two children together — Mike, who became an actor, and Eric, a NASCAR champion. They eventually separated in 1988, the same year Norris married Gena O'Kelly.

He and O'Kelly later welcomed twins, Dakota and Danilee, in 2001. Norris also had a daughter born in 1962 from an earlier relationship.

In their tribute, his family shared that he was "deeply grateful for the life he lived," reflecting on a life full of accomplishments, family, and lasting impact.

"The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends," the family said.