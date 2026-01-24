How Did Kristen Pierce-Sherrod Die? CEO of Iconic Fast Food Chain Harold's Chicken Dies Suddenly and Mysteriously Aged 55

The CEO of Harold's Chicken has died under mysterious circumstances at the age of 55, her family confirmed in a statement. Kristen Pierce-Sherrod's family shared news of her death on social media last week but did not reveal the cause of her death. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Executive Officer," the family wrote in a now-deleted post.

"The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and condolences. At this time, we kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this time of bereavement," the statement added. Pierce-Sherrod was the daughter of Harold Pierce, the founder of the famous Chicago-based chicken chain.

Sudden and Unexpected

Pierce launched the business in 1950 with his wife, Hilda, originally naming it H&H. The restaurant first focused on dishes like dumplings and chicken feet, according to the company's website.

Using chicken supplied by a local butcher and his own fried chicken recipe, Pierce eventually expanded the concept and opened the first Harold's Chicken Shack in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood.

"My father was a young Black man from the South with a dream," his daughter told ABC 7 in 2024.

"He worked hard during a time when African Americans weren't capable of obtaining any businesses or funding. And his hard work paid off."

Her father started the business out of necessity, at a time when many chain restaurants refused to operate in Black neighborhoods. Despite the restaurant's success, he faced legal and social barriers that prevented him from expanding into more populated areas like downtown.

Chicago's Heritage

The company has said that, during that era, Harold's stood out as one of the few successful Black-owned businesses serving the community. In 2024, the iconic brand marked its 75th anniversary. "It's the best chicken around," Pierce-Sherrod said in 2024. "That's why we're so successful. The others can't compete 'cause they can't compare. It's a part of Chicago."

Since its early days, Harold's has grown into a multi-state brand, now operating in eight states. The iconic chicken chain has also earned a place in pop culture, with Chicago rappers such as Chance the Rapper and Lupe Fiasco giving it shout-outs, ABC 7 reported.

Pierce-Sherrod began co-running the family business alongside her mother in 2000 and went on to serve as CEO for more than two decades. Her father, Harold Pierce, passed away in 1988 after battling prostate cancer.

Beyond Harold's, Pierce-Sherrod was also deeply involved in community work. In 2021, she co-founded the Chicago Children's Equestrian Center with her husband, Vincent Sherrod. The organization focuses on teaching children horseback riding while also promoting confidence, self-worth, and self-love.